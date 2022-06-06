LANY announce details for November Southeast Asia tour

LANY have finally announced the dates for their upcoming Southeast Asia tour in November.

The band took to social media to share the upcoming tour dates on Monday (June 6). In the process, the band have also revealed the venues for their upcoming shows.

“a november to remember” in asia this year. here are the dates! pre-sale goes live this wednesday at 10am local time. click “sign up” at https://t.co/UpuuAk1DmR for the code x pic.twitter.com/GFz2LKWmUE — LANY (@thisisLANY) June 6, 2022

LANY will kick off their Asia tour on November 1 at Zepp New Taipei, before taking on the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on November 3. November 6 will see LANY perform at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, before they play the Indoor Stadium in Singapore on November 7.

The band will then play the Indonesia Convention Exhibition on November 9 in Jakarta, before ending their Southeast Asia run with three back-to-back shows at the Mall Of Asia arena in Manila from November 11 till November 13.

Pre-sale tickets to the tour will start at 10am local time on Wednesday (June 8) via LANY’s official website. General passes will be available this Friday (June 10), further details will be released in the coming days. Tickets to the Singapore concert will start from SGD$118.

The band – now operating as a duo following the departure of longtime guitarist Charles Leslie “Les” Priest in April – released their fourth album, ‘gg bb xx’, in September. The album marked their second full-length offering in the span of a year, with the country-influenced ‘Mama’s Boy’ hitting shelves in October of 2020.

The tour is the latest string of shows to be announced for Asia this year. Other high profile acts performing in the region in 2022 include Justin Bieber, Russ, Westlife and Green Day, Epik High, Sigur Rós, Boy Pablo and more.

LANY’s 2022 Southeast Asia tour dates are:

November 1 – Zepp New Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan

November 3 – Impact Arena – Bangkok, Thailand

November 6 – Axiata Arena – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

November 7 – Indoor Stadium – Singapore

November 9 – Indonesia Convention Exhibition – Jakarta, Indonesia

November 11-13 – Mall of Asia Arena – Manila, Philippines