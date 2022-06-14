LANY announce fifth Manila concert, new shows in Bangkok and Taipei

LANY have added new shows in Manila, Bangkok and Taipei to their Asia tour this November.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The duo took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon (June 14) to announce the shows, confirming that their fans in Manila, Philippines will get a fifth and final concert at the Mall Of Asia arena on November 16.

Additional shows have also been announced for Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena on November 3 and Taiwan’s Zepp New Taipei on October 31 to kick off the tour. The latter show has already sold out.

asia, we’ve added more shows. manila, here is a 5th and final night and tickets go on sale at 10am this thursday x

–https://t.co/GDO4IVZYbk pic.twitter.com/6SHzg8dpRG — LANY (@thisisLANY) June 14, 2022

Advertisement

Tickets to the newly announced Manila and Bangkok shows are set to go on sale at 10am local time this Thursday (June 16). Tickets to the fifth Manila show can be purchased here upon release, while passes to the newly added Bangkok show on November 4 can be bought here.

LANY are slated to perform at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on November 6 and then the Indoor Stadium in Singapore on November 7. The band will then play the Indonesia Convention Exhibition on November 9 in Jakarta, before the run of Manila shows ends their tour. The band announced a fourth show in Manila just last week.

Other high-profile acts who have announced tours or concerts in the region in 2022 include Justin Bieber, Russ, Westlife and Green Day, Epik High, Sigur Rós, Boy Pablo and more.

The dates for LANY’s 2022 Asia tour are:

October 31 – Zepp New Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan (Sold Out) – NEW

November 1 – Zepp New Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan (Sold Out)

November 3 – Impact Arena – Bangkok, Thailand (Sold Out)

November 4 – Impact Arena – Bangkok, Thailand – NEW

November 6 – Axiata Arena – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

November 7 – Indoor Stadium – Singapore

November 9 – Indonesia Convention Exhibition – Jakarta, Indonesia

November 11 – Mall Of Asia Arena – Manila, Philippines (Sold Out)

November 12 – Mall Of Asia Arena – Manila, Philippines (Sold Out)

November 13 – Mall Of Asia Arena – Manila, Philippines (Sold Out)

November 15 – Mall Of Asia Arena – Manila, Philippines (Sold Out)

November 16 – Mall Of Asia Arena – Manila, Philippines – NEW