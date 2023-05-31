LANY announce Asia tour this August

LANY are returning to Asia this August.

Today (May 31), the duo took to social media to announce the First The Moon, The The Stars tour, which will see them perform in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and more.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

~ FIRST THE ☾ THEN THE ★: A TOUR BEFORE A WORLD TOUR ~ VIP MEET&GREET AND TICKETS ON SALE 3PM LOCAL TIME JUNE 6TH. SEOUL – VIP MEET&GREET AND TICKETS ON SALE 12PM JUNE 16TH

–https://t.co/GTzczTEGYm pic.twitter.com/QvfisHqoCG — LANY (@thisisLANY) May 31, 2023

Advertisement

The tour will also include shows in Japan for Summer Sonic Festival, Seoul’s Olympic Hall and a show in Honolulu.

Tickets to the Singapore concert will go on sale at 3pm local time on June 6 via Ticketmaster. Tickets will cost $98, $118, $138 and $158.

Tickets to the Malaysia show will also go on sale at 3pm local time on June 6 via GoLive’s website. Hong Kong tickets will be available via CityLine at 3pm local time, June 6.

LANY’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

August 10 – The Rotunda 2 – Hong Kong

August 12 – Sonic Bang Festival – Bangkok, Thailand

August 15 – The Theatre at Mediacorp – Singapore

August 19 – Summer Sonic Festival – Osaka, Japan

August 20 – Summer Sonic Festival – Tokyo, Japan

August 22 – Olympic Stadium – Seoul, South Korea

August 24 – Zepp KL – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

August 26 – XYZ Festival – Jakarta, Indonesia

August 31 – The Republik – Honolulu, Hawaii

LANY most recently performed in Asia in November last year, during which they performed in Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and a whopping five sold-out shows in the Philippines.

Advertisement

LANY most recently announced their upcoming album ‘I Really Really Hope So’, set to release in September. The album will be previewed by four singles, the first of which is titled ‘Love At First Fight’ and will be released on June 7.