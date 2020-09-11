LANY, Ben&Ben, SB19 and more to play Philippines’ G Music Fest

Philippines’ Globe Poppin has announced the virtual festival G Music Fest, which is set to take place later this month.

The one-day festival will commemorate Philippines’ “National G Day”, which the Filipino telecommunications company coined. The September 26 event is currently scheduled to run from 5pm to 11pm, featuring exclusive performances from LANY, Ben&Ben, SB19, UDD, December Avenue, Kiana, The Juans, and Messiah.

Check out the announcement below.

The event will be free to viewers, but will require fans to RSVP ahead of the livestream. The festival livestream will take place on the G Music Fest’s Facebook event page, and will only be available for streaming in the Philippines. Viewers outside of the Philippines will not be able to access the stream.

LANY will serve as the festival’s headliners, having performed in the Philippines three times in 2019, selling out the Mall of Asia Arena each time. LANY also happened to be the most streamed artist in the Philippines in 2018, according to Spotify.

Beloved Filipino band Ben&Ben recently released its second episode of K-pop covers, which saw the group perform snippets of songs by BTS, Seventeen, GOT7, EXO and more.

In other Filipino music news, it has been announced that popular live venue and bar, Route 196, will be closing its doors for good. A virtual farewell show will be held on Saturday, September 12 to raise money for Route 196’s workers while they find new jobs.

The lineup of performers consists of Route 196 veterans Leanne & Naara, Clara Benin, Reese Lansangan, Over October and more.