LANY criticised for standing on baggage carousel at Singapore’s Changi Airport

American pop-rock duo LANY drew flak from Singaporean locals for standing on the baggage carousel at Changi Airport ahead of their concert in the city-state on November 7.

The pair, composed of members Paul Klein and Jake Goss, posted an Instagram story of themselves on the moving luggage carousel at the airport’s baggage claim area. A screen recording of the story was posted onto the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on the same day with the caption, “Unacceptable behaviour.”

Reactions from netizens were mixed, with some sharing their disdain for the stunt while others commenting that it was a non-issue. One Redditor commented: “Adults acting like kids..this is what people look for in entertainment nowadays?”

In contrast, another user commented: “Kinda funny, they’re not damaging anything or making a huge scene. Idk what the problem is here.”

AsiaOne reported that they reached out to Changi Airport officials for comments on the situation.

LANY performed in Singapore as part of their A November to Remember tour. The tour kicked off in Mexico City last October 22 and is expected to wrap up in Manila on November 16. Their shows in Taipei and Bangkok were sold out. Klein and Goss performed in Jakarta last night (November 9), and are expected to arrive in the Philippines in time for their first Manila show on November 11. The pair announced a total of five shows in the Philippines, with four of the shows already sold out.