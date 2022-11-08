Watch Lapillus’ Bessie cover Maymay Entrata’s ‘Amakabogera’

Lapillus member Bessie has released a cover of ‘Amakabogera’, the 2021 single by Filipino actress-singer Maymay Entrata.

The two-minute cover was posted to Lapillus’ YouTube page on Sunday (November 6), and features Bessie recording the track’s vocals in the studio, with impressive diction and confidence.

Watch Bessie’s cover of ‘Amakabogera’ below:

The cover is Lapillus’ first by a solo member of the group, and second of a Tagalog song overall. In October, the girl group covered ‘Salamat’ by singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino during a concert in a recent mall tour in commemoration of Teachers’ Day, complete with accompanying choreography.

In July, Lapillus’ company MLD Entertainment released two choreographed covers by the group of Camila Cabello’s ‘Don’t Go Yet’ and ‘WOW BB’ by Dominican artists Natti Natasha, El Alfa and Chimbala, the latter of which was a collaboration with company-mates, Korean-Japanese boy group TFN (formerly known as T1419).

Lapillus released their debut EP ‘GIRL’s ROUND Pt. 1’ in September, which features debut single ‘HIT YA!’, which was released in June. The “global group” was first announced by MLD Entertainment in April, and consists of Japanese leader Shana, Filipino-Argentinian model and actress Shanty, Chinese-American Yue, and Korean members Bessie, Seowon and Haeun.

In October, Lapillus performed at the inaugural KAMP LA K-pop music festival, alongside a host of other K-pop acts including Chungha, Taeyeon, rap trio Epik High, GOT7’s BamBam, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior, and Aespa.

‘Amakabogera’ is the second single which previewed Maymay Entrata’s 2021 sophomore mini-album, ‘MPOWERED’, which follows 2019’s ‘#M0806’. Last month, she released her first single of 2022, ‘Puede Ba’, which she followed with a Christmas remix of ‘Amakabogera’.