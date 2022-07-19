Lapillus member Chanty is pausing all activities due to health concerns

Chanty of K-pop rookie group Lapillus will be pausing all of her activities with the group due to health concerns.

On Sunday (July 17), Lapillus’ agency MLD Entertainment released a statement sharing the artist’s current health status. They revealed that Chanty has developed high fever since the evening of July 16 and had gone to the hospital to be diagnosed, per Soompi.

Per her doctor’s advice, the artist will need absolute rest and focus entirely on her condition’s improvement. The management also said that her future participation in the group’s upcoming activities will be “based on the progress of Chanty’s recovery.”

Following the announcement, Lapillus have cancelled their scheduled appearance on the SBS program Inkigayo.

Filipino-Argentinian artist Chanty was one of the first two members to join the group, along with Japanese member Shana. Yue, Seowon, Bessie and Haeun later filled out the remaining spots in Lapillus, who made their debut on June 20 with the single ‘HIT YA!’.

In related news, another K-pop rookie group will be making their return this August. Starship Entertainment said yesterday (July 18) that six-member girl group IVE “is working hard to prepare with the aim of making a comeback in August.”