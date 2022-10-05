Watch Lapillus perform debut single ‘HIT YA!’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

K-pop girl group Lapillus have released a live performance of their debut single ‘HIT YA!’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

Today (October 5), Filipino radio station Wish 107.5 released the performance clip on their official YouTube page. Seated around a table, the six-member girl group performed the energetic track as the bus was surrounded by adoring fans.

Watch Lapillus perform ‘HIT YA!’ on the Wish Bus below.

Advertisement

The K-pop rookie group were first announced by MOMOLAND agency MLD Entertainment in April, with Japanese leader Shana and Filipino-Argentinian model and actress Shanty revealed as their first members. Alongside Chinese-American Yue and Korean members Bessie, Seowon, and Haeun, the “global group” released ‘HIT YA!’ in June as their debut single, which also served as the first preview of their debut EP ‘GIRL’s ROUND PT. 1’, released in end-September.

In July, MLD Entertainment announced that Chanty would be pausing activities with the group as a result of undisclosed health issues. While the company stated that her involvement in the group’s upcoming activities would be “based on the progress of Chanty’s recovery”, the singer quickly recovered and has returned to full participation with Lapillus.

The girl group are scheduled to perform at the upcoming inaugural KAMP LA K-pop music festival on October 15 and 16, alongside a plethora of other K-pop and Korean acts, including soloists Chung Ha and Taeyeon, GOT7’s BamBam, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior, Aespa and rap trio Epik High.