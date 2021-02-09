Lapu-Lapu City mayor slams Ez Mil over ‘Panalo’ lyrics: “He mocked the person that we consider a hero”

Lapu-Lapu City’s mayor has slammed rapper Ez Mil over the lyrics of his viral single ‘Panalo’ and its inaccurate depiction of the Filipino hero that the city is named for.

‘Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)’, which was initially released in July 2020, went viral last week after Ez Mil rapped the song on the Wish USA Bus. The video of his performance has racked up nearly 30million views since.

In ‘Panalo’, the Philippines-born, Las Vegas-based hip-hop artist raps that Lapu-Lapu was beheaded at the Battle of Mactan in 1521 – when in fact, Lapu-Lapu and his warriors famously won the battle and defeated Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

As ABS-CBN reports, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan of Lapu-Lapu City, in Mactan Island, Cebu, has since criticised Ez Mil’s lyrics. Chan reportedly said that he is recommending to the city council that the rapper be banned from the city.

“This is a big insult to us Oponganons,” Chan said, per CNN Philippines. (Oponganons is the term residents of Lapu-Lapu City use to refer to themselves.) “He mocked the person that we consider a hero.”

“He doesn’t recognise Lapu-Lapu as a hero, he should have not created a song that will irk the people,” Chan added. “He should not be looked up to by the youth.”

CNN Philippines also reports that Chan is exploring legal charges against Ez Mil, though the nature of the charges is not clear.

Ez Mil has yet to respond to Chan, though he previously apologised for the lyrics about Lapu-Lapu. The rapper has also explained that he took artistic license due to the rhyming pattern leading into the next line, and because he wanted to get people talking about the song.

“Am I gonna close it out with absolute truth, or am I gonna make people talk about it?” he asked rhetorically in a reaction video uploaded after the song went viral. “That’s me putting an exaggerated term in a ploy to drive traffic and talk.”

Ez has also said in a media conference that he will not correct the lyrics, “because I feel like that will ruin the integrity of the recording”.