LARRY PINK THE HUMAN announce debut mixtape with new single ‘BISOUSxxx’

LARRY PINK THE HUMAN, the side-project of Slaves‘ Laurie Vincent and produced Jolyon Thomas, have shared details of their debut mixtape.

‘M1XTAPE’ will be released on September 17, and is being previewed by a new track called ‘BISOUSxxx’.

The duo released their debut single ‘Love You, Bye’ last April before following it up with ‘Might Delete Later’, ‘Purpose Built’, ‘Wasted Days [Inbetweens]’ featuring IDLES‘ Joe Talbot and more recently ‘ELEVEN11_GTR_SONG’.

Advertisement

After sharing new track ‘NO WRONG NO RIGHT’ back in May, the duo have now teased the mixtape with ‘BISOUSxxx’.

“‘BISOUSxxx’ is growth,” the band said in a statement. “Change is a constant, it’s unavoidable, this song is rebirth, death of an old self, it’s grief, it’s joy, it’s pain, it’s acceptance, it’s one foot in a new direction, it’s moving forward while trying to be present, it’s sitting in discomfort, it’s awakening, it’s love, it’s beyond words.”

Listen to the new single below:

The duo played their first ever live show together this week (August 13) at the Moles Club in Bath, before playing Cornwall’s Boardmasters Festival yesterday.

A Guildford show at Boileroom follows on August 25, before the band are due to play their first ever headline shows later this year, including two October headline shows at Ramsgate Music Hall (October 14) and London’s Lexington (22).

Advertisement

Speaking to NME upon launching the side-project last year, Vincent explained that LARRY PINK THE HUMAN was “about putting your deepest, darkest feelings on a plate, as simply or as complicated as you want to”.