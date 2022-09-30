Last Dinosaurs announce Singapore concert this November

Australian indie rockers Last Dinosaurs have announced a concert in Singapore this November.

The band are set to perform at *SCAPE The Ground Theatre this November 17 ahead of their previously announced performance at Thailand’s Maho Rasop festival on November 19, where they will join DIIV as well as Thai rapper MILLI and band H3F among others. Tickets for the concert are now available at SGD70, with no additional packages or tiers available for the free-standing show.

Get your tickets here.

Last Dinosaurs are currently on tour in Japan alongside Bad Suns, and are set to play two more dates in Osaka and Koto City before heading to the US for a run of shows in early October.

Last Dinosaurs are set to release their new album ‘From Mexico With Love’ this November 4. Four singles from the album have already been released in ‘Collect Call’, ‘Look Back’, ‘CDMX’ and ‘The Hating’. Their last LP came in the form of their 2018 effort ‘Yumeno Garden’, which was the group’s first entirely self-produced album.

Making their debut in 2010 with their ‘Back From The Dead’ EP, Last Dinosaurs found initial success through Australian radio station Triple J’s Unearthed project, leading to spots on popular festivals Splendour In The Grass, Laneway Festival and more. The band would go on to release their debut album ‘In A Million Years’ in December 2012, though bassist Sam Gethin-Jones would leave the band the following year, assuring that there was no bad blood with the band.

Last Dinosaurs’ sophomore album ‘Wellness’ was released in 2015 following the announcement that longtime collaborator and director for their ‘Zoom’, ‘Time and Place’, and ‘Andy’ music videos, Michael Sloane, would be joining the band as their new bassist in late 2014.