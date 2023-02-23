Last Dinosaurs announce Mosaic Music concert in Singapore this April

Australian indie rockers Last Dinosaurs will return to Singapore for a Mosaic Music showcase this April.

The trio are set to perform at the Esplanade Music Hall this April 25 in the latest showcase to be announced for the Mosaic Music series, which has previously featured the likes of Korean city pop band ADOY and Japanese post-rock veterans MONO. Tickets are now available via the Esplanade’s website at SGD55 for CAT2 tickets and SGD75 for CAT1 tickets.

Students, National Service full-timers and seniors are eligible to buy CAT2 tickets at a discounted rate of SGD49.50, while persons with disabilities will be able to purchase both CAT1 and CAT2 tickets at the same discounted rate.

Last Dinosaurs released their fourth studio album, ‘From Mexico With Love’ in November last year. The album features the six singles they launched throughout 2022, including ‘Collect Call’, ‘Look Back’, ‘CDMX’, alongside four new tracks in ‘Hanson Ghost’, ‘Note To Self’, ‘Can’t Afford Psychoanalysis’ and ‘When I See Pigs Fly’. The album, which was written while the band were quarantining in Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic and follows their 2018 album, ‘Yumeno Garden’, which was recorded in Japan.

The group made several tour appearances in Asia last year following the release of their album, starting with a headlining concert in Singapore on November 17, followed by an appearance at Thailand’s Maho Rasop festival between November 19 and 20.

In other recent Asian music news, Singaporean pop artist Shye is set to join alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger, Malaysia’s Lunadira, Indonesian hip-hop artists Yacko and Tuan Tigabelas, and more at SXSW’s first all-Asian music festival, Tiger Den. The festival is set to take place at Cheer Up Charlies in Austin this March 15, and will feature a total of 19 artists across two stages.