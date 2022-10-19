Late Night Frequency announce Malaysia tour and album launch showcase

Malaysian synthwave act Late Night Frequency have announced a Malaysia tour leading up to the release of their new album ‘Diskografi’.

The band will play four shows on the tour later this month, with the first stop seeing Late Night Frequency playing Ipoh’s Ruih Benor! festival on October 23. They then head to Kuching, Sarawak for back-to-back gigs on October 28 and 29 before stopping by the Festival YPKDT 25 Tahun at the EduCity Sports Complex in Johor on October 30.

The tour will lead up to their ‘Diskografi’ album launch showcase, which will be held at The Bee in Publika, Kuala Lumpur on November 5 alongside guest performers Grey Sky Morning, Son Of A Policeman and Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang, as well as a DJ set from Fiji.

Advertisement

Tickets for the album launch showcase are now available via Ubertickets at MYR60 per person not inclusive of additional fees. Get your tickets here.

Road to #Diskografi Album Launch 23 Okt – Riuh Benor! at Ipoh

28 Okt – Different Worlds // What About Kuching? 2022 Fest at Old Courthouse, Kuching

29 Okt – An Intimate Gig Show at Rumab Panjai/Kuching Punk House

30 Okt – Festival YPKDT 25 Tahun at EduCity Sports Complex, Johor pic.twitter.com/leprx8TbHy — Late Night Fr ϟquency (@LNFrequency) October 18, 2022

Late Night Frequency most recently released the music video for the track ‘Ruang’ featuring Aiman Nomad on October 7. The band have not released the track list for the new LP, so it is still unknown if ‘Ruang’ and their previously released single ‘Sinaran’ featuring rapper and producer Ichu from earlier this year in April will be included in the recorded.

‘Sinaran’ was their first release since their May 2021 festive single ‘Pagi Raya’. The band’s previous single ‘Fun Lust Love’ was released just a month earlier in April and followed their October 2020 debut single ‘Shurga’.

Late Night Frequency are set to join DATO’ MAW, A. Nayaka, FORCEPARKBOIS and Midnight Fusic at the Pesta Kita festival this November 19 and 20. Rap duo Gard Wuzgut and Chronicalz will also be performing, with Emo Night KL set to play a DJ set at the festival.