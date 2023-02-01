Latto tried to auction her used underwear but eBay took it down due to “health and hygiene standards”

Latto tried to auction her underwear on eBay this week but the listing was taken down over “health and hygiene standards”.

The ‘Big Energy’ rapper was responding to a social media troll who called her out for wearing the same pair of cheetah print underwear on two different occasions.

“Can’t afford new panties?” the Twitter used wrote on Monday (January 30) along with two pictures of the rapper.

Latto then replied: “Oh no, it’s the panty police.”

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 29, 2023

The next day the artist shared that she was auctioning the underwear on eBay, “since I can’t wear them twice”.

“In light of my panty discrepancy yesterday, I’ve decided to give you guys an inside look on my panty drawer,” Latto shared in a video on her Instagram Story (via Complex).

“These are all my Target panties that caused such a discrepancy yesterday. $5 at Target, here’s the cheetah stash.”

Latto then followed up by sharing an eBay link to the underwear, with bidding starting at $0.99 (£0.80).

Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice 🥲 https://t.co/sTXXk7QZMy pic.twitter.com/q4D0PvilOM — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 31, 2023

The bidding quickly climbed to $95,650 (£77,624) from more than 100 people.

However, eBay has since removed the listing because it violated its “used clothing policy,” according to Insider.

“eBay is committed to maintaining a safe and vibrant community by ensuring goods sold on our platform comply with our policies, including our health and hygiene standards,” a spokesperson said in an email statement. “Listings that include used underwear are prohibited under our used clothing policy.”

The singer has not addressed the removal of the listing, though did share a screenshot of her name trending Twitter.

Meanwhile, Latto has also shared a snippet of her new song with the caption: “Pop Latto loading”. Check it out below.

Speaking to NME back in 2021, the rapper shared where she saw herself within the wider musical landscape.

“I’m in my own lane. I literally made history with my song ‘Bitch From The South’ as the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go gold,” she said. “Then I was the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go platinum. There’s a lot of artists from Atlanta but there hasn’t really been a female face for Atlanta, so I feel like I’m that Southern laid-back aesthetic: unapologetic, raw, uncut pussy power – that’s me.”