Laufey announces two ‘A Night At The Symphony’ concerts in Manila this May

Laufey is set to perform a pair of very special concerts in Manila, the Philippines this May.

The singer-songwriter is poised to perform to ‘A Night At The Symphony’ concerts in Manila on May 28 and 29, backed by the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra. Laufey was originally tapped to perform one ‘Night At The Symphony’ concert on May 28, before a second date was added due to high demand.

Laufey took to her Instagram Stories to announce the second date, writing: “Manila, I’m blown away by the response so far! I’m so excited to share that I’m adding a second night of ‘A Night At The Symphony’ on May 29th.”

Advertisement

At the time of publishing, Artist Presale tickets for both dates are sold out. General tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 12 at 10am local time via Tickelo. Tickets are being priced as follows for both nights: PHP5,990, PHP5,450, PHP4,370, PHP2,750.

Laufey – who graced NME‘s The Cover in 2023 – is also the face of NME Magazine’s November/December issue, which is now available exclusively at retailer Dawsons.

Laufey’s sophomore album, ‘Bewitched’ released in September and scored a glowing five-star review from NME‘s Hannah Mylrea, who wrote: “The Icelandic-Chinese star’s second record ‘Bewitched’ enchants in its own beautiful, unique way. Claiming space with her take on the music of classical legends of years gone by mixed with something more modern, up on that stage is where Laufey’s destined to be.”

Laufey was also recently announced for Indonesia’s Java Jazz festival in May alongside Yusef Dayes and more. Laufey – who was a highlight of this year’s festival for NME – will be returning for a special set.

NME wrote of her 2023 Java Jazz set: “Her first appearance in Indonesia proved to be a standout, not only thanks to her prowess and mesmerising performance, but also because of the adoring crowd that sang every word back to her (check out the multiple videos she’s posted of the set on her Instagram page).”