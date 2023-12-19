Laufey and Yussef Dayes lead first line-up for Java Jazz 2024

Indonesia’s BNI Java Jazz Festival has revealed its first performance line-up for 2024 – see the current list below.

Yesterday (December 18), the festival took to social media to share the announcement, confirming in the process that Laufey – who was a highlight of this year’s festival for NME – will be returning for a special set.

Also announced to perform so far are the likes of Yussef Dayes, October London, Rai Thistlethwayte, Yakul and Scatter The Atoms That Remain with special guest Randy Brecker. More acts are scheduled to be announced in the coming months in the lead up to the festival.

Advertisement

The 2024 BNI Java Jazz Festival is scheduled to run from May 24 until May 26 at the JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, Indonesia. Daily passes and three-day passes to the festival are now available for purchase. However, in order to catch special sets such as Laufey, attendees will have to purchase a separate Special Show ticket.

The current line-up for the 2024 BNI Java Jazz Festival is:

Laufey (Special Set on Saturday, May 25)

October London

Yussef Dayes

Rai Thistlethwayte

Yakul

Scatter The Atoms That Remain with Randy Brecker

NME wrote of Laufey’s 2023 Java Jazz set: “Her first appearance in Indonesia proved to be a standout, not only thanks to her prowess and mesmerising performance, but also because of the adoring crowd that sang every word back to her (check out the multiple videos she’s posted of the set on her Instagram page).”

Laufey – who graced NME‘s The Cover earlier this year – is also the face of NME Magazine’s November/December issue, which is now available exclusively at retailer Dawsons.