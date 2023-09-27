Lauren Mayberry performs Chvrches’ ‘Lungs’ at solo show for ‘Bones’ 10th anniversary

Lauren Mayberry performed Chvrches‘ ‘Lungs’ at a recent solo show to mark the 10th anniversary of the band’s debut album – watch below.

The frontwoman of the Scottish synth-pop trio is currently out on a North American tour where she is showcasing a selection of solo material, including her debut single ‘Are You Awake?’.

Last week’s gig at the Horseshoe Tavern venue in Toronto coincided with the release date of Chvrches’ first record ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’, which came out on September 20, 2013.

Advertisement

Mayberry has since shared footage of herself playing a stripped-back acoustic rendition of the album track ‘Lungs’ at the concert.

“Said to myself that I wouldn’t play @CHVRCHES songs in my solo era but made a one-time exception a few days ago in Toronto, in honour of the Bones 10th anniversary,” she wrote as the caption to the clip. “Here is ‘Lungs’ (Lauren’s Version).”

Said to myself that I wouldn’t play @CHVRCHES songs in my solo era but made a one-time exception a few days ago in Toronto, in honour of the Bones 10th anniversary. Here is ‘Lungs’ (Lauren’s Version). 🎥 @AvKv85 pic.twitter.com/vi7qug4F67 — Lauren Mayberry (@laurenevemay) September 27, 2023

In another fan-shot video, Mayberry introduced the track by describing it as “a proper OG deep cut”. She added: “I am really paranoid I’m gonna forget all the lyrics, so I’ve printed them out.

“We were saying earlier… I was like, ‘There was no need for that many lyrics in a verse’. Honestly. But yeah, we’re gonna try it.”

Check out that footage here:

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the tour, Mayberry has covered Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’ and Adam Schlesinger’s ‘That Thing You Do’.

The singer-songwriter is set to play a string of solo concerts in the UK and Europe following her North American gigs. You can find any remaining tickets here (North America), here (UK), and here (EU).

Mayberry’s forthcoming solo tour dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

28 – San Francisco, CA, August Hall

29 – Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour

30 – Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour

OCTOBER

5 – Glasgow, UK, SWG3 TV Studio

6 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy 2

8 – Manchester, UK, Academy 2

9 – London, UK, Koko

11 – Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg Oz

12 – Berlin, DE, Lido

13 – Munich, Strom

15 – Paris, FR, La Maroquinerie

16 – Cologne, DE, Luxor

17 – Prague, CZ, Rock Cafe

19 – Vienna, AT, Flex

21 – Zurich, CH, Bogen F

22 – Milan, IT, Magnolia

24 – Barcelona, ES, La Nau

25 – Madrid, ES, Sala Capernico



Last week, Chvrches marked the 10th anniversary of ‘Bones’ by sharing new versions of their first two singles and hosting a live premiere of one of their 2013 shows.

A special reissue of the album, including the previously unheard song ‘Manhattan’, will also be released on October 13 via Glassnote (pre-order here).

Chvrches released a standalone single called ‘Over’ in February. During an interview with NME the following month, the group looked back on their decade in music and hinted at what’s to come next.

“I think we’re all very grateful to still be here, still be a band making music and have people still care about it enough that they’re bullying us online to do some cool stuff for the anniversary,” Mayberry explained.

“And I appreciate that – it’s good bullying. It’s a positive reinforcement that they would like something to mark it. So yes, we’ll see what we can do.”