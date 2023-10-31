Lauryn Hill postpones ‘Miseducation’ show due to ongoing vocal issues

Lauryn Hill has been forced to cancel her second show in a week, due to an ongoing vocal injury.

The R&B singer had recently postponed a show in Philadelphia on October 22 following doctor’s orders, before having to announce that an October 30 concert in Forth Worth, Texas had been cancelled.

In a statement, she said that she had been “doing her best to overcome a serious case of vocal strain/injury over the past week or so.”

“I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn’t safe or sustainable. I woke up this morning hoping to have enough voice to get through tonight, but I can barely talk let alone sing or rap.”

“I need to heal and rest the voice in order to continue the tour,” she continued. “For these reasons, sadly, my doctors have advised me to postpone tonight’s show. Much love to all of you for your support, and I look forward to coming back to Texas soon.”

The dates are part of a North American tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut solo album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’. The shows are being co-headlined by Hill’s group the Fugees, with four dates currently remaining, in Denver on November 2, Los Angeles on November 5, Oakland on November 7 and finishing in Seattle on November 9.

Hill recently performed her debut album in full back in June as part of The Roots‘ festival The Roots Picnic. Fugees hosted a surprise reunion as part of Hill ‘s set.

The Roots served as her backing band for the performance, she was then joined by Fugees bandmates Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean and performed six tracks including ‘Killing Me Softly’, ‘Ready Or Not’ and ‘Zealots’.

The unexpected mini-reunion came after the band cancelled their planned 25th anniversary tour in January 2022, with Michel then convicted for his involvement in a billion-dollar Malaysian money laundering scheme in April.

The group said at the time of the cancellation that the COVID pandemic had “made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fand and ourselves healthy and safe”, though it was later reported that the dates were thrown into jeopardy by Michel’s legal issues.