Lauv announces Southeast Asia tour this August and September

American singer-songwriter Lauv has announced an upcoming extensive tour of Southeast Asia this August and September.

The ‘I Like Me Better’ singer took to social media today (April 28) to announce the tour, which will see him perform in Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and more.

Three shows will be festival sets in Japan and Jakarta, Indonesia, while the rest will be headlining shows featuring Alexander 23 as a guest performer.

Advertisement

Tickets to the Singapore concert are being priced at S$158, $138 and $118, while tickets to the Cebu show are priced at ₱4,950 and ₱2,750. Manila concert tickets will cost ₱7,500, ₱6,250, ₱5,250, ₱4,750, ₱4,250, ₱3,500, ₱2,500, ₱2,000 and ₱1,000. Ticketing details for the Malaysia show have yet to be announced.

Tickets to majority of his tour dates will go on sale on May 5, with festival dates already on sale. You can find tickets to his headlining shows here.

Lauv’s ‘The Between Albums’ Asia 2023 tour dates are:

August:

19 – Tokyo, Japan – Summer Sonic Festival

20 – Osaka, Japan – Summer Sonic Festival

23 – Hong Kong – Hall 10, AsiaWorld Expo

26 – Bangkok, Thailand – Ballroom Hall 1–4, QSNCC

29 – Seoul, South Korea – KSPO Dome

31 – Taipei, Taiwan – Nangang International Exhibition Center, Hall 1

September:

03 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Soundrenaline Festival

05 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

07 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Plenary Hall, KL Convention Centre

09 – Cebu City, Philippines – Waterfront Hotel

11 – Manila, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Advertisement

Lauv most recently performed in Asia late last year, when he headlined Thailand’s VERY Festival and Indonesia’s GUDfest.

Lauv’s most recent record, last year’s ‘All 4 Nothing’ received a three-star review from NME‘s Hollie Geraghty who wrote: “While there are melodic nuggets sprinkled throughout – see like the strained falsetto on ‘Time After Time’, the warped vocals on ‘26’ and the suffocating panic in Lauv’s voice on ‘Bad Trip’ – ‘All 4 Nothing’ feels a little too safe. While it’s heartwarming to see Lauv’s newfound openness, the album is – ironically, given his most persistent theme – missing a little something.”