Lauv to perform for Indonesia’s GudFest this November

American singer-songwriter Lauv has been announced as an act for GudFest, an upcoming music festival in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The festival took to social media on July 19 to confirm Lauv as the first artist on the lineup for, which is scheduled to run for three days later this year, taking place on November 18 till November 20 at the Madya Stadium.

This year’s GudFest will mark the festival’s second edition, following from their first back in 2019 which featured the likes of iKON, New Hope Club, Zion T and FUR as headliners.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, and its first round of presales have been fully sold out. ‘Presale 2’ tickets are priced at IDR 965,000, ‘Presale 3’ at IDR 1,205,000 and ‘Normal’ at IDR 1,445,000. Tickets can be purchased here.

GudFest is one of the many upcoming music festivals that is slated to take place in Indonesia this year. In September, the three-day festivals We The Fest and PestaPora will take place concurrently in Jakarta. JogjaROCKarta Festival, which also takes place on the same weekend as the previous two, will take the music festivities to Yogyakarta instead.

In October, Synchronize Fest and Berdendang Bergoyang will take place in the country’s capital as well.