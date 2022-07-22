Lawsuit against Snoop Dogg revived in court after previously being dismissed

A woman who accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has revived the lawsuit against the rapper, three months after the case was initially dismissed.

The Jane Doe accuser first filed the lawsuit in a Los Angeles federal court on February 9, claiming that Snoop (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) and his associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan (Donald Campbell) assaulted her after she attended the rapper’s concert at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California on May 29, 2013.

In response, Snoop Dogg asked a federal judge to dismiss the suit, claiming the allegations were “implausible and false”.

In the 17-page dismissal filed on February 24 and obtained by Rolling Stone, the rapper denied that he cornered an unidentified woman in a recording studio bathroom nearly nine years ago and forced her into a sex act.

“Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened. He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with the plaintiff or assaulting or battering her,” his lawyers wrote in court filings.

Asked by Rolling Stone whether the woman ever worked for Snoop, a spokesperson for the rapper claimed there were no records of the woman’s employment. “[She] was never employed by Snoop Dogg or any of his companies and has furnished no proof to support her claim of employment by Snoop Dogg and/or his companies,” the representative for Snoop said.

The accuser later pulled her lawsuit “without prejudice” after the rapper asked the court to dismiss it for missing a filing deadline.

Now, the woman’s legal team have resubmitted the lawsuit in a California district court. It once again contains the sexual assault and sexual battery accusations against the rapper and his associate Bishop Don Magic Juan. It also now contains defamation claims that allege Snoop Dogg used social media to make threats against Doe (via Rolling Stone).

According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit alleges that after a private mediation between the accuser and Snoop Dogg’s legal teams, the rapper used Instagram to “threaten, intimidate, and coerce Plaintiff into not exercising her constitutional rights to engage in a mediation.”

The lawsuit quoted a now-deleted Instagram post that was shared the same day as the mediation session, where Snoop Dogg wrote, “Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up.”

The lawsuit stated: “Defendant Snoop Dogg’s pattern and practice of threats, retaliation, harassment, and intimidation unsurprisingly did not stop there.”

The lawsuit also claims that despite the alleged victim wanting anonymity, her identity was revealed by a spokesperson for the rapper after the initial finding.

“By releasing Plaintiff’s name, Defendant Snoop Dogg yet again demonstrated his pattern and practice of scaring, intimidating, retaliating against, and harassing victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery, by effectively calling on his millions of followers to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against Plaintiff,” the lawsuit said.

“The complaint refiled today against Snoop Dogg by ‘Jane Doe’ and her attorney is meritless,” a spokesperson for Snoop Dogg said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “It follows Jane Doe’s attorney’s voluntarily dismissing just a few months ago her previous complaint on the alleged matter. He also dismissed an earlier complaint – this is the third try.”

“As before, this refiled complaint is riddled with and predicated upon falsehoods and inaccuracies. Moreover, as Jane Doe and her attorney know or should know, Jane Doe has never been Snoop Dogg’s employee. In March 2022, the plaintiff and her attorney were served with a motion to dismiss by legal counsel for Snoop Dogg. That motion made clear to Jane Doe and her attorney the false nature of Jane Doe’s allegations against Snoop Dogg. Jane Doe’s attorney then in April 2022 asked the court to dismiss his client’s complaint. Snoop Dogg looks forward to proving the falsity of these allegations.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.

NME has also reached out to representatives of Donald Campbell for comment.