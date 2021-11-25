EXO member Lay drops new solo song, ‘Bee With You’

Chinese singer Lay Zhang, also a member of the K-pop boyband EXO, has released a brand-new song titled ‘Bee With You’.

The track, which was co-written and -composed by Lay, features lyrics in both English and Mandarin. According to a press release, the song is also meant to be a homage to his fans, and is meant to express the singer’s emotions and feelings.

“We go together, always got my back / I am counting on you / This is my confidence / For you, I will never let you down,” Lay sings on ‘Bee With You’, according to lyrics from his Studio’s official Twitter page.

“This song is dedicated to my fans. I will be forever grateful for your support,” Lay said on Twitter. “Thank you for everything and I hope we can accompany each other on this journey.”

“For many fans overseas, I’m also so touched by your support,” Lay told NME. “With all of your different languages and cultures you make me realise how big the world is. I hope one day we can see each other face to face.”

‘Bee With You’ is the follow-up to Lay’s October EP, ‘East’, which featured the songs ‘Flying Apsaras’ and ‘Samadhi Real Fire’. Earlier this year, the singer also released his fourth studio album ‘Producer’, which featured the song ‘Joker’.

In June, Lay made his long-awaited return to EXO, contributing to the boyband’s special album ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’. The Chinese singer’s appearance on the project marked his time with the group since 2018’s ‘Don’t Mess Up My Tempo’.

In other EXO news, member Kai is set to make his solo comeback with his sophomore mini-album ‘Peaches’. The record is set to be released on November 30, exactly one year after Kai made his solo debut in 2020 with the self-titled ‘KAI (开)’.