Laze, Baskara Putra and more Indonesian artists mark Ramadan with new song ‘Kedap Suara’

A new collaborative single by several Indonesian artists has been released just before Ramadan. Titled ‘Kedap Suara’, it features rapper Laze and members of .Feast, Lomba Sihir, Barasuara and Dekat.

‘Kedap Suara’ was released exclusively by music streaming platform Joox as part of their ongoing Joox Originals project. It was conceptualised as a song ringing in Ramadan, which begins in Indonesia on April 12, and features a collision of rock and electronic sounds along with an energetic rap verse by Laze. The song can be found on Joox here.

Preview ‘Kedap Suara’ and hear from some of the artists behind the song here:

The rapper co-wrote the song with .Feast’s Baskara Putra, with production efforts credited to MARTIALS/ members Enrico Octaviano and Rayhan Noor, along with Mantra Vultura’s Tristan Juliano. His bandmate Zakari Danubrata contributes vocals alongside Baskara, Laze, Rayhan, and a cast of musicians including Barasuara’s Iga Massardi, Dekat’s Kamga, and Lomba Sihir’s Natasha Udu.

Joox Originals was originally launched in Malaysia “with the exclusive purpose of supporting and taking the local music scene to the next level”, per the company’s website. Helmed by Malaysian singer-songwriter Faizal Tahir, the project spanned 10 original songs in collaboration with several established artists from the country, including singers Dayang Nurfaizah and Sophia Liana. ‘Kedap Suara’ is a separate endeavour under the same banner.

Laze recently announced a virtual concert set for April 10 titled Panggung Janggal, which will draw on his 2020 sophomore album ‘Puncak Jaggal’. Late last month, Lomba Sihir released their debut album ‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’.