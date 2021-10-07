Laze, Tuan Tigabelas and more headline Indonesian hip-hop event FLAVS Festival 2021

Indonesian hip-hop event FLAVS Festival 2021 has announced the first phase of its line-up, led by Laze and Tuan Tigabelas.

Also due to perform on October 30 and 31 are Kojek Rap Betawi and Keilandboi, plus R&B and pop artists Rahmania Astrini, Cantika Abigail (of GAC), Dhira Bongs, and boyband M.E Voices.

The festival announced its initial line-up of acts on Saturday (October 2) with ticket prices at IDR149,000 for daily passes and IDR499,000 for weekend passes. Tickets can be purchased here.

This is the second edition of FLAVS Festival following its 2020 event, which was also virtual. “FLAVS has to go on under any circumstance so that the spirit of hip hop culture continues burning all over Indonesia,” festival director M. Riza told The Finery Report.

Following the festival’s theme “The Seeds”, the event will also host several virtual competitions comprising DJ battles, graffiti, freestyle rap sessions, b-boy battles, and more.

“This is about the diverse elements of hip hop culture like rap, DJ, breaking and graffiti,” explained program director Yacko.

“Through the pre-event, FLAVS would be able to detect new ‘seeds’…so they can be exposed and develop beyond their respective areas.”

According to The Jakarta Post, the first FLAVS Festival – initially planned for a physical event in April 2020 – was to include international acts like Azealia Banks, Stormzy and Lil Pump, all of whom cancelled due to the pandemic.

Here’s the line-up for FLAVS Festival 2021 so far:

Laze

M.E Voices

Tuan Tigabelas

Cantika Abigail

Rahmania Astrini

Dhira Bongs

Keilandboi

Kojek Rap Betawi

Evildope

Gunz

Batik Tribe

Asep Balon x Fiksi x Udin and Friend

Mario Zwinkle

Nartok