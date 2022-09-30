LCD Soundsystem announce second 20-night Brooklyn Steel residency

On the day they released their first new song in five years, LCD Soundsystem have also announced a second 20-night residency in New York.

Last year, the band made their long-awaited live return, playing 17 gigs of a 20-night residency at Brooklyn Steel before the last three were cancelled due to rising COVID cases.

Since then, the band have completed multi-night stays in San Francisco, Oakland, London, Philadelphia and Boston, as part of a series of mini-residencies in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

Advertisement

From November 18 this year, the band will return to Brooklyn to play Brooklyn Steel for 20 more nights, with the gigs running through until December 17.

Tickets for all 20 shows will go on general sale from 10am ET (3pm BST) on Friday, October 7 here.

Find details of multiple presales here and see the full list of dates below.

LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel, 2022:

November 18, 19, 21, 22, 26, 27, 29, 30

December 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17

The announcement of the new residency comes alongside the release of ‘New Body Rhumba’, the band’s first new song in five years.

Advertisement

The song was created for the soundtrack of White Noise, an upcoming film directed by Noah Baumbach. The Netflix title — which stars Adam Diver and Greta Gerwig — is a film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel of the same name, and will feature music composed by Danny Elfman.

‘New Body Rhumba’ marks the band’s first original material since the 2017 comeback album ‘American Dream’, which itself arrived after a seven-year hiatus following 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’.

The new song was announced in August of this year, when Variety reported that Netflix had recruited the band for White Noise. Prior to that, Murphy teased in March that the band would be releasing “just singles for a while, so there isn’t some ‘album panic’”.