LE SSERAFIM announce 2023 ‘Flame Rises’ tour

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM have announced their upcoming 2023 ‘Flame Rises’ tour.
LE SSERAFIM are set to kick of their ‘Flame Rises’ tour this August with a two-day concert in Seoul, South Korea. Soon after, the girl group will head to Japan for a six-date tour, with two-day concerts in the cities of Nagoya, Tokyo and Osaka, followed by a single show in Hong Kong.
The Source Music quintet have also announced three shows for Southeast Asia, which are set to take place in early-October in Jakarta, Indonesia and Bangkok, Thailand. It is currently unclear if more dates will be added to the ‘Flame Rises’ tour.
More details for LE SSERAFIM’s 2023 ‘Flame Rises’ tour, such as ticket sales and venues, have yet to be announced. Keep an eye on this page for the latest updates.
The dates for LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Flame Rises’ tour are:
AUGUST
12: Seoul, South Korea
13: Seoul, South Korea
23: Nagoya, Japan
24: Nagoya, Japan
30: Tokyo, Japan
31: Tokyo, Japan
SEPTEMBER
06: Osaka, Japan
07: Osaka, Japan
30: Hong Kong, China
OCTOBER
03: Jakarta, Indonesia
07: Bangkok, Thailand
08: Bangkok, Thailand
[NOTICE]
2023 LE SSERAFIM TOUR ‘FLAME RISES’ 개최 안내
📍 https://t.co/EkXVOqJcCg#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌#FLAME_RISES pic.twitter.com/jU40YHQasl
— LE SSERAFIM (@le_sserafim) June 28, 2023
The girl group have also released a “logo motion” video teaser for their upcoming world tour. The clip rearranges the group’s name to reveal that ‘Flame Rises’ is an anagram. Watch it below.
The announcement of LE SSERAFIM’s 2023 ‘Flame Rises’ tour comes just two months after the girl group released their debut studio album ‘Unforgiven’. The record notably features the hit song ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’, which was recently given the remix treatment by South Korean musicians BIBI, Mirani and CAMO.