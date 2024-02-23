LE SSERAFIM release English version of ‘Easy’

LE SSERAFIM have dropped an English-language version of their latest single ‘Easy’.

The new English version of ‘Easy’ comes shortly after the quintet released the original track along with the rest of the ‘Easy’ mini-album earlier this week. The new version of ‘Easy’ was also released alongside ‘Sped Up’ version and a ‘Slowed + Reverb’ version.

Meanwhile, the accompanying visualiser is horizontally set for mobile phones, and boasts intricate 3D and CGI animation that corresponds with the visual style of the original ‘Easy’ music video. Production for the visualiser was done by ORB HAUS.

The ‘Easy’ mini-album features five songs, with the members credited as co-writers on the songs ‘Swan Song’, ‘Smart’ and ‘We got so much’. The girl group theme for the record was the “anxiety and vulnerability beneath a confident exterior”, according to their label Source Music.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, Sakura expanded on the album’s theme, saying “we couldn’t keep repeating the idea of being strong and unwavering”. She added that “now that we’re into our second year as a group, we thought it was time to show more of a personal, introspective side of us”.

Last year, the girl group released their first original English track ‘Perfect Night’ in October, which was a collaboration with Overwatch 2. Yunjin also recently teamed up with Crush and production duo GroovyRoom on the latter’s new single ‘Yes or No’.