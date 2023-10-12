LE SSERAFIM announce first English-language single ‘Perfect Night’

LE SSERAFIM have announced their next comeback, which will be marked by the release of their first English-language single, ‘Perfect Night’.

Previously, the group have only released one other song in English, with a version of the viral single ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’ released in the language.

LE SSERAFIM will release ‘Perfect Night’ at 1pm KST (5am BST) on October 27. According to an announcement on Weverse, the track “sends an energetic message that even a not-so-perfect day can be fun when you spend it with your crew”.

The single will follow the girl group’s first studio album, ‘Unforgiven’, which was released earlier this year. The record saw them work with disco legend Nile Rodgers on the title track. “It just doesn’t feel real that we were given such an amazing opportunity,” singer Yunjin told NME of the collaboration, which was Rodgers’ first foray into the world of K-pop.

The five-piece kicked off their first tour, ‘Flame Rises’, this summer, performing across Asia. “Theatrics are what truly drive the ‘Flame Rises’ tour,” NME wrote of the Osaka stop in a four-star review. “Between their dramatic entrances to the stage – by falling backwards from a raised platform – to holding up apples impaled by arrows, every set, song and performance are the clear result of long, gruelling practice.

“They open the show with the song that started it all – their debut track ‘Fearless’. Despite being only five girls on an expansive stage against an enormous LED screen, their presence fills the otherwise empty space with ease.”

Meanwhile, Yunjin shared her latest solo track, ‘blessing in disguise’, in August. The song is the singer’s fourth self-composed solo release and details her journey of moving to South Korea and becoming an idol.