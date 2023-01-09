LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin drops ‘I ≠ DOLL’, a new solo track about the spotlight of fame

LE SSERAFIM vocalist Huh Yunjin has released her second self-written solo track ‘I ≠ DOLL’ alongside a new music video.

On January 9 at 2PM KST, the Korean-American singer unveiled a music video to her new solo song ‘I ≠ DOLL’, which she wrote and composed. The new visual follows an animated doll-like character – drawn by Huh and representing herself – as she navigates the attention and criticism she receives as a public figure.

“You don’t know do you / Yesterday, I looked like a doll / Today, they call me a bitch / When all they see is vanity / They pick apart by body / And throw the rest away,” Huh sings in the chorus of the new track, which combines a rock-inspired instrumental with a trap beat.

“I wrote about the things that I’ve come to learn after I made my debut,” said the 21-year-old singer of the new track in a press release, per KoreaJoongAngDaily. “It’s true that what you see plays a big part in how you judge other people. But ‘I ≠ DOLL’ is about how it feels being on the other end of the judgment or how it looks to outsiders.”

‘I ≠ DOLL’ is Huh’s second self-composed song, following ‘Raise y_our glass’ which was released via LE SSERAFIM’s official YouTube channel in August 2022. Both tracks have also been made available worldwide on music streaming platforms following the release of the new song today.

Apart from her solo work, Huh has co-written several songs for LE SSERAFIM, most recently co-penning the B-sides ‘Impurities’, ‘No Celestial’ and ‘Good Parts’ from their October 2022 sophomore record ‘ANTIFRAGILE’. ‘Impurities’ was featured in both NME’s Best Songs of 2022 and Best K-pop Songs of 2022 lists.

LE SSERAFIM has also been named to the NME 100, NME‘s list of 100 essential emerging artists for 2023, where they were described as a “multi-national K-pop group flying the empowerment flag high,” and praised for their global appeal.