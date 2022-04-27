Upcoming HYBE girl group LE SSERAFIM preview debut record ‘Fearless’

LE SSERAFIM have shared new snippets of tracks from their upcoming debut release ‘Fearless’.

On April 27, HYBE uploaded a “highlight medley” of the forthcoming girl group’s debut mini-album ‘Fearless’. The record, which is led by the single of the same name, is set to arrive on May 2 at 6pm KST.

“So you don’t get hurt, get hurt / You should get away / Get a get a get away / I’m fearless, huh,” LE SSERAFIM sing in the 15-second snippet of their debut single.

Advertisement

Other songs on the record include its intro track ‘The World Is My Oyster’, which was previously used to soundtrack the sextet’s debut trailer clip, as well as B-sides ‘Blue Flame’, ‘The Great Mermaid’ and ‘Sour Grapes’. Notably, members Kim Chae-won and Huh Yun-jin had helped co-produce ‘Blue Flame’.

Apart from their first release, LE SSERAFIM are also set to hold a fan showcase for their debut at the Jangchung Arena on May 2 at 8pm KST, with a livestream to be simultaneously broadcast online.

Earlier this month, Source Music begin unveiling the lineup of the six-member act, now completed by IZ*ONE’s Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won, Produce 48’s Huh Yun-jin, Kim Ga-ram, Hong Eun-chae and Kazuha through a series of teasers posted through LE SSERAFIM’s social media accounts.

The label has also recently publicly denied allegations that Kim Ga-ram was a school bully. Less than a day after the label introduced Kim as a member of the group, a number of netizens claimed that the 16-year-old singer had been involved in bullying incidents during her school days.

Advertisement

HYBE has since denied all allegations and taken legal action in a statement posted on April 6. The agency claimed that the allegations have been “cunningly edited” in order to “maliciously slander” Kim.