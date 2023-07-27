LE SSERAFIM tease Rina Sawayama remix of ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’

LE SSERAFIM are set to release a new remix of ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ with Rina Sawayama.

Today (July 27), LE SSERAFIM dropped a teaser for a brand-new remix for their hit song, which will now feature Rina Sawayama. The upcoming rework is set to feature vocals from Japanese-British singer, alongside a reworked instrumental, and will drop tomorrow (July 28).

Meanwhile, the visuals for the teaser features a giant apple rolling through the hallway of a school, towards a bright orange light. Hear a snippet of the upcoming ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ remix with Rina Sawayama below.

Advertisement

The upcoming rework comes shortly after LE SSERAFIM released an English version of the song earlier this month. In June, the girl group also released a remix of ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ which featured new verses by South Korean rappers BIBI, Mirani and CAMO.

The song is a cut from LE SSERAFIM’s first studio album ‘Unforgiven’, which was released in early-May. The record was led by a lead single of the same name that featured legendary record producer Nile Rodgers of disco band Chic.

NME also recently featured ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ on our list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far, calling the song a “sleek Jersey club number that grows infinitely more addictive with every listen”.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Unforgiven’ was also listed as one of NME‘s best albums of 2023 so far. It was one of two K-pop records to be featured on the list, alongside IVE‘s first studio album ‘I’ve IVE’.