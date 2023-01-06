LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura reveals she improved her Korean language skills by playing ‘League of Legends’

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura has revealed that she honed her knowledge of the Korean language by playing several hours of online game League of Legends.

During an episode of her web variety series Fearless Kkura, Sakura revealed that she used to play the game for 12 hours a day. “When I was seriously addicted to this game, I would start playing at 9 or 10 at night until 8 in the morning,” she explained. “I was really serious about it.”

Sakura later shared that she used to play the game with Koreans, which helped her pick up the language. “Yes, I played with Koreans in Korean,” Sakura shared. “I learned Korean while playing [League of Legends].”

Apart from playing against other Korean players, Sakura also revealed that she used to play against former IZ*ONE teammates Hyewon and Choi Yena for fun — even jokingly claiming that she was the best player out of all of them. “They’re going to text me saying that they’re better,” Sakura explained laughingly.

“We only played it for fun, so I hope the viewers who also like LOL don’t bad-mouth me,” Sakura added. “I always played it for fun.”

Sakura, along with her LE SSERAFIM teammates, recently took the stage at the 2022 Gayo Daejeon year-end festival to perform their renditions of songs by iconic senior acts in the industry. For their set, LE SSERAFIM had remixed Girls’ Generation’s ‘The Boys’ with their own May 2022 debut single ‘Fearless’.