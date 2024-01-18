LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin, Crush feature on GroovyRoom’s new single ‘Yes or No’

South Korean production duo and DJs GroovyRoom have released their new single, ‘Yes or No’, featuring LE SSERAFIM‘s Yunjin and soloist Crush.

Released on January 17, ‘Yes or No’ features vocals from LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin and K-R&B singer Crush. The song also notably samples K-pop girl group Brown Eyed Girls’ 2008 track ‘Love’.

‘Yes or No’ features lyrics co-written by Yunjin, GroovyRoom and Kim Eana, the latter of whom wrote ‘Love’. Meanwhile, the song was co-composed by Crush with GroovyRoom, alongside four others.

Advertisement

“Feel yourself, and free yourself / If you feel me, please tell me yes or no / Feel yourself, and free yourself / If you feel me, I’ll tell you, yes or no,” Yunjin sings on the chorus, while Crush handles the second verse and bridge.

Meanwhile, a newly released making-of video chronicles the recording of the new single, during which Yunjin reveals that she didn’t personally know Brown Eyed Girls’ ‘Love’, but that her parents used to listen to it.

Elsewhere during the video, GroovyRoom also spoke about what it was like to work with Yunjin and Crush for ‘Yes or No’, alongside their work for the TV reality show, Show Me the Money.

‘Yes or No’ is GroovyRoom’s first release of 2024. The duo are best know for their 2017 single ‘Sunday’, which features Heize and Jay Park. They have also previously worked with musicians such as Ailee, Chung Ha, Hyolyn and more.