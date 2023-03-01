Lea Salonga to star in controversial Broadway musical about Imelda Marcos

Tony Award-winning theatre icon Lea Salonga is set to join the cast of the controversial musical Here Lies Love on Broadway this July.

The news, announced on February 27, reveals that Salonga will star in a guest slot for five weeks, after which her role will be portrayed by other guest Filipino theatre actors. Her replacements have yet to be announced. Salonga will also serve as a producer, marking her first producer credit.

We're honored to announce that Lea Salonga will be joining #HereLiesLoveBway for a limited guest engagement this summer, as well as having her join the producing team! 🙌 Lea will play Aurora Aquino from July 11 – August 13. Sign up at HereLiesLoveBroadway.com now to receive information on early access tickets. 🪩 Posted by Here Lies Love on Monday, February 27, 2023

Here Lies Love – written by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim – first debuted in 2013, and has been controversial ever since for its portrayal of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

The show, which was produced off-broadway since its inception, had been criticised in the past for the glorification of the Marcos regime.

In January, following the production’s announcement of its imminent arrival on Broadway, its official social media accounts issued a statement declaring that it is “an anti-Marcos show”. “It is a pro-Filipino show, being told in the quintessential American form,” it further explained.

Salonga will play the role of Aurora Aquino, the mother of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino. Ninoy Aquino was notably assassinated for being a rival of the Marcos regime, igniting the People Power Revolution that ousted Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos from power.

Salonga said of her involvement in the Broadway production: “Being part of the show is very special to me for a few reasons. Number one: as a Filipino artist, I am incredibly excited that audiences will finally get to see – on Broadway – this beautiful, impactful and important musical”. She also noted her return to Broadway and reuniting with cast mates Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora.

Here Lies Love is set to begin performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20. Salonga will appear in the musical for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 1.