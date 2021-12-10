Leanne & Naara are filled with gratitude on new Christmas single, ‘Waste the Holidays’

Leanne & Naara have released a Christmas-themed single ‘Waste the Holidays’.

The Filipino duo’s first Christmas song, ‘Waste the Holidays’ arrived on major streaming platforms via Warner Music Philippines on Friday (December 10), just in time for the festive season.

On the soothing ballad, Leanne Mamonong and Naara Acueza sing over plinking keys, reflecting on surviving a difficult year: “We’ve been through hell and made it back / But we’re still here, I cherish that / So light up the room and raise a glass / Cuz I still have you, and that’s a reason to celebrate.”

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Waste the Holidays’, which was written by Sam Atkins and produced by Xerxes Bakker, here:

Last month, Leanne & Naara won big at the Philippines’ 34th Awit Awards 2021. The duo clinched Album Of The Year for their debut full-length ‘Daybreak’ and Best R&B Recording for their single ‘Too Soon’.

In July, Leanne & Naara released the single ‘Anticipation’, marking their first piece of new material to be released after ‘Daybreak’, which dropped in November 2020.

In August, the duo performed a special set at the MYX Awards 2021 alongside other popular Filipino acts such as SB19, Ben&Ben, Inigo Pascual, and more.