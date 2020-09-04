Leanne & Naara, Clara Benin and more to play Route 196’s virtual farewell show

Route 196 has unveiled the line-up for its virtual farewell show later this month. See the full list of performers below.

Following the beloved Manila music venue’s announcement last week (August 23) that it was closing its doors after 15 years, Route 196 took to Twitter to announce its first – and unfortunately, last – online gig and fundraiser. One For The Road: Route 196 Farewell Gig and Fundraiser will take place on September 12.

All acts on the line-up, which was announced over the course of three days, have played at Route 196 in the past.

The first wave of performers announced August 29 includes Leanne & Naara, Lola Amour, TheSunManager, and Banna Harbera. The second wave, announced on Tuesday (September 1), comprises Reese Lansangan, Clara Benin, Lions & Acrobats and Halik Ni Gringo.

The third wave, unveiled Friday (September 4), consists of Over October, Ebe Dancel, Johnoy Danao and She’s Only Sixteen. Four more acts are expected to perform at the farewell show, although they have not been announced.

While the virtual farewell show will be free and accessible to all via Route 196’s Facebook page, limited Zoom meet and greet sessions with the performers will cost a small fee, depending on the artist tier. The sessions will be limited to the first 25 people to register interest. Sign up here.

Tier 01 of the meet and greet will cost P300 per act, while Tier 02 will set buyers back P1,000 per act, inclusive of the limited edition Route 196 t-shirt designed by Rob Cham. The proceeds from the first-come-first-serve virtual meet and greet sessions will be used to support Route 196’s staff. No meet and greet option will be available for Halik Ni Gringo.

The line-up for One For The Road: Route 196 Farewell Gig and Fundraiser is:

