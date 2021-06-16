Leanne & Naara, Jason Dhakal and more to play Fête De La Musique Philippines virtual festival

Annual Filipino music festival Fête De La Musique Philippines has announced its line-up for this year’s four-day virtual event, including Leanne & Naara, Jason Dhakal and more.
The festival’s organisers took to social media late last week to share the stacked line-up – which features over 20 acts performing from Friday (June 18) until Monday (June 21).
This year, Fête De La Musique will include performances from acts such asPedicab, Curtismith, Radha, Parallel Uno, Barbie Almalbis and more.
Two international acts have also been announced for Monday (June 21): French singer-songwriter Raphael and Swiss jazz band B Connected. Find the full line-up below.
- READ MORE: Pinoy funk-jazz muso Paolo Garcia becomes Parallel Uno: “Blazing new paths is the artist’s way”
The online event will be split into four stages: the Luzon Stage on Friday, Visayas Stage on Saturday, Mindanao Stage on Sunday, and the Main Stage on Monday. The Main Stage will be further split into four regions: Metro Manila, Boracay, La Union and El Nido.
Fête De La Musique Philippines will be free for viewing, and can be live-streamed via Facebook Live and Kumu beginning at 6PM Philippines time every day.
This year’s festival marks the second consecutive year in which the festival has had to go virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Fête De La Musique Philippines has also announced a donation drive in partnership with Bayanihan Musikahan, which aims to raise money for musicians affected by the pandemic.
The lineup for Fête De La Musique Philippines 2021 is:
Luzon Stage – June 18:
Radha
Maegan Aguilar
Parallel Uno
Celeste Legaspi
Zsaris
Pedicab
Kaydin Umali
10 AM Departure
Buwi
Fatima Loo
Visayas Stage – June 19:
Project Yazz
Kate Torralba
Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas
Dumaguette Groovin’
Monique De Los Santos
Vanessa Monot ft. Romain Leray
Sounds Like Fiona
Vanya
Doods
DJ Vega & The Blindside
Mindanao Stage – June 20:
Nicole Tejedor
Moro Beats
KRNA
Joee & I
Conscious & The Goodness
Levi
Manic Mundane
Quark Henares
Main Stage – June 21:
Metro Manila:
Leanne & Naara
Barbie Almalbis
Joey Ayala
Bayang Barrios At Ang Naliyagan
Curtismith
Jason Dhakal
Hernandez Brothers x Lustbass
Raphael (France)
B Connected (Switzerland)
Boracay:
I-Dren Artstron
Trespeace
Sajid Perez-Pelayo
Mami Bethi
La Union:
Manskee
Roe Santos
Jose x Gatz Talamak
El Nido:
Jako Mandala
Eric Tarre
Robin
Mike & The Wolf
Bathala Na Groove And Jams With Donna & David
Jewelmer Jazz Band
Pinoyjam Paris Artists