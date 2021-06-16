Leanne & Naara, Jason Dhakal and more to play Fête De La Musique Philippines virtual festival

Annual Filipino music festival Fête De La Musique Philippines has announced its line-up for this year’s four-day virtual event, including Leanne & Naara, Jason Dhakal and more.

The festival’s organisers took to social media late last week to share the stacked line-up – which features over 20 acts performing from Friday (June 18) until Monday (June 21).

This year, Fête De La Musique will include performances from acts such asPedicab, Curtismith, Radha, Parallel Uno, Barbie Almalbis and more.

Two international acts have also been announced for Monday (June 21): French singer-songwriter Raphael and Swiss jazz band B Connected. Find the full line-up below.

The online event will be split into four stages: the Luzon Stage on Friday, Visayas Stage on Saturday, Mindanao Stage on Sunday, and the Main Stage on Monday. The Main Stage will be further split into four regions: Metro Manila, Boracay, La Union and El Nido.

Fête De La Musique Philippines will be free for viewing, and can be live-streamed via Facebook Live and Kumu beginning at 6PM Philippines time every day.

This year’s festival marks the second consecutive year in which the festival has had to go virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fête De La Musique Philippines has also announced a donation drive in partnership with Bayanihan Musikahan, which aims to raise money for musicians affected by the pandemic.

The lineup for Fête De La Musique Philippines 2021 is:

Luzon Stage – June 18:

Radha

Maegan Aguilar

Parallel Uno

Celeste Legaspi

Zsaris

Pedicab

Kaydin Umali

10 AM Departure

Buwi

Fatima Loo

Visayas Stage – June 19:

Project Yazz

Kate Torralba

Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas

Dumaguette Groovin’

Monique De Los Santos

Vanessa Monot ft. Romain Leray

Sounds Like Fiona

Vanya

Doods

DJ Vega & The Blindside

Mindanao Stage – June 20:

Nicole Tejedor

Moro Beats

KRNA

Joee & I

Conscious & The Goodness

Levi

Manic Mundane

Quark Henares

Main Stage – June 21:

Metro Manila:

Leanne & Naara

Barbie Almalbis

Joey Ayala

Bayang Barrios At Ang Naliyagan

Curtismith

Jason Dhakal

Hernandez Brothers x Lustbass

Raphael (France)

B Connected (Switzerland)

Boracay:

I-Dren Artstron

Trespeace

Sajid Perez-Pelayo

Mami Bethi

La Union:

Manskee

Roe Santos

Jose x Gatz Talamak

El Nido:

Jako Mandala

Eric Tarre

Robin

Mike & The Wolf

Bathala Na Groove And Jams With Donna & David

Jewelmer Jazz Band

Pinoyjam Paris Artists