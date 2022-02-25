Leanne & Naara yearn for love on new single, ‘The One’

Filipino indie-pop singer-songwriter duo Leanne & Naara have released their first single of 2022, the romantic pop ballad ‘The One’.

Released on Friday (February 25) on major streaming platforms, the single sees the duo teaming up with Filipino/Canadian producer August Rigo to create a wistful yet hopeful ballad about the yearning and nervousness between two people who have not confessed their feelings to each other yet.

“Oh to be honest I’ve been feeling just a little bit scared / Cause I lose my mind just a little everytime / You ain’t there / So I’m done asking for a sign / And I’m done taking my time,” the duo sing as the beat swells to meet the chorus.

Listen to Leanne & Nara’s ‘The One’ below.

Leanne & Naara’s last release came in the form of a Christmas single titled ‘Waste The Holidays’ following their big Album Of The Year and Best R&B Recording wins at the 34th Awit Awards held in November.

In July 2021, Leanne & Naara released the single ‘Anticipation’, marking their first piece of new material to be released after their debut full-length album ‘Daybreak’, which dropped in November 2020.

Earlier this year in January, the duo teamed up with fellow Filipino band Lola Amour on the single ‘Click’, which was also accompanied by a music video. Each member of Lola Amour and Leanne & Naara starred as characters inspired by classic TV shows in the retro action film-themed music video, including a rugged cop and a sword-wielding martial arts master.