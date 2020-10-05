Led Zeppelin announce special vinyl reissue of ‘Immigrant Song’ to celebrate 50th ‘Led Zeppelin III’ anniversary

Led Zeppelin have announced a special, limited edition vinyl reissue of their single ‘Immigrant Song’ to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of their album ‘Led Zeppelin III’.

The album, which kicks off with ‘Immigrant Song’, celebrates the milestone today (October 5) as it was first released in the US on October 5, 1970 before a release in the UK and elsewhere followed a few weeks later.

Led Zeppelin are celebrating the ‘Led Zeppelin III’ anniversary today by announcing a reissue of the Japanese version of ‘Immigrant Song’, which was the album’s only single.

Advertisement

The 7″ vinyl will also include the non-album track ‘Hey, Hey, What Can I Do’ and will be presented in a sleeve that replicates the original artwork. The reissue is limited to just 19,700 copies.

Set for release on January 15, 2021, fans can pre-order the special ‘Immigrant Song’ vinyl here from Thursday (October 8).

Back in July, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page spoke once again on the future of the band, admitting that it’s “really unlikely” that Led Zeppelin will ever reunite to go on tour again.

“At the time of the O2 [their one-off 2007 reunion show at The O2 in London], we thought — myself, John Paul Jones and Jason [Bonham] — that there was going to; it was said that there were gonna be some more dates,” Page said.

Advertisement

“It would’ve been really good to have done that after the O2, ‘cos we’d put a lot of work into The O2 and we were really on it, y’know? But it didn’t come off.”