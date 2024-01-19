Lee Gwan-hee originally applied for ‘Single’s Inferno’ season two, producers reveal

Single’s Inferno co-producer Kim Jae-won has revealed that controversial season three contestant Lee Gwan-hee originally applied for season two.

Netflix’s popular reality dating show Single’s Inferno recently wrapped up its third season last Tuesday (January 11) with its final two episodes, which saw the 12 contestants make their final choices and pair up in order to leave the island of Inferno.

Kim Jae-won and Kim Jung-hyun, the producers of Single’s Inferno, recently spoke to The Korea Times about the third season of the show and controversial contestant Lee Gwan-hee, revealing that they originally planned for him to appear on season two instead.

“Lee applied for Season two and when we interviewed him, he was a genuine, straightforward and confident man,” Kim Jae-won said. “So we definitely wanted to cast him”.

However, according to the producer, the professional basketballer’s training schedule didn’t work out with the production timeline for season two, so they had to “give up” on casting him the first time around.

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-hyun spoke about how Lee was “the most honest character” on the latest season and had “showed everything about himself” during his appearance. “I appreciate that he seemed genuinely eager to be in a relationship and chose to reveal that aspect of himself,” she added.

In other Single’s Inferno news, according to Kim Jae-won and Kim Jung-hyun, season four is “still under discussion” by Netflix. However, the duo tease that the show would “change drastically from the third season” if it does return.

Meanwhile, the pair also said that they are considering making a spin-off to the popular South Korean reality dating TV show. “With such option in mind, we are considering various options – including the idea that the possibility of spin-offs would be fun,” Kim Jae-won said.