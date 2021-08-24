Lee Hi announces third full-length album ‘4 ONLY’, releases teaser video

Lee Hi has announced her long-awaited third full-length album ‘4 ONLY’ with the release of a teaser video.

The teaser video, dubbed the “4 ONLY Intro”, features the South Korean vocalist posing for the camera at a photoshoot in various retro-inspired outfits. Meanwhile, the clip is soundtracked by a mellow, reverb-heavy instrumental, which could hint at the sound of her upcoming record.

A release date, tracklist and other details of the album have yet to be confirmed, but are expected in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

‘4 ONLY’ will be Lee Hi’s third full-length album, following the release of ‘Seoulite’ in 2016 and ‘First Love’ in 2013. The forthcoming record will also be her first studio album under AOMG, which she signed with in July 2020. The album will be Lee Hi’s third release with the Jay Park-founded label, following two singles in 2020: ‘Holo’ and ‘For You’ featuring Crush.

Earlier this year, Lee Hi teamed up with Park Ji-hoon on ‘Call U Up’, as well as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Wonwoo on ‘Bittersweet’. Other collaborations in 2021 from Lee Hi include ‘Daydream’ with former iKON member B.I, from his debut studio album ‘Waterfall’, and Gray’s ‘Party for the Night.

In other K-pop news, Brave Girls recently made their comeback with the new single, ‘After We Ride’. The city pop-inspired song is the sequel to their 2020 track ‘We Ride’, which became a sleeper hit earlier this year after the sudden viral success of their 2017 single ‘Rollin’’.