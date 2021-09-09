Follow Lee Hi on a trip back to the ’90s in her music video for ‘Red Lipstick’

Lee Hi has made her highly anticipated comeback with the release of her third studio album ‘4 ONLY’.

The record was released alongside a music video for the title track ‘Red Lipstick’, which features rapper Yoon Mirae. Both Lee Hi and Yoon Mirae co-wrote the lyrics for this retro-inspired track, alongside hitmaker Chancellor and more.

In the clip, Lee Hi hosts parties in multiple locations, included her own bedroom and neon-lit elevators. The music video also notably includes cameos from fellow AOMG labelmates, including founder Jay Park, GRAY, Simon Dominic and more.

‘Red Lipstick’ is also the third track off ‘4 ONLY’ to receive a video treatment, following ‘ONLY’ and ‘Savior’, the latter of which featured former iKON member B.I. The album also features MSG Wannabe’s Wonstein on the song ‘H.S.K.T.’

The ten-track record Lee Hi’s third full-length album, following 2016’s ‘Seoulite’ and 2013’s ‘First Love’. It’s also her first full-length record under AOMG, since signing with the label in July last year after departing from YG Entertainment.

Earlier this year, Lee Hi teamed up with Park Ji-hoon on ‘Call U Up’, as well as SEVENTEEN members Mingyu and Wonwoo on ‘Bittersweet’. Other collaborations in 2021 from the R&B singer include ‘Daydream’ with former iKON member B.I, from his debut studio album ‘Waterfall’, and GRAY’s ‘Party for the Night’.

In other K-pop news, Brave Girls recently made their comeback with the new single, ‘After We Ride’. The city pop-inspired song is the sequel to their 2020 track ‘We Ride’, which became a sleeper hit earlier this year after the sudden viral success of their 2017 single ‘Rollin’’.