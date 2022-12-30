Lee Seung-gi signs with his one-man agency, Human Made

South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi has signed with Human Made, the one-man agency he established last year.

The agency announced the idol’s change in management through a statement made to South Korean media earlier today (December 30). In it, they announced that the agency will now be in charge of Lee’s future promotional activities.

“For artist Lee Seung-gi’s new start, Human Made will give our full support,” the agency’s statement reads, as translated by Soompi. “Just like the mission of ‘For Human, By Human,’ Human Made and artist Lee Seung-gi promise everyone good work.

Elsewhere in the statement, Human Made announced that the actor had donated to the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital earlier today (December 30). Lee himself confirmed that the hospital was one of the beneficiaries of the ₩5.4billion (approximately £3,384,722) he had received from Hook Entertainment in a statement posted to his Instagram account.

Human Made is a one-man agency that Lee established in May 2021. At the time, Lee had parted ways with Hook to work on establishing the agency. Human Made partnered with Hook a month later, with Lee signing with the company under a management contract.

Lee’s change in management comes several weeks after he had filed to terminate his contract with Hook. The actor had been with the agency since 2004, but entered a public dispute with them in November, with his legal team alleging that the star had not been paid for any of his music ventures over the span of his 18-year career.