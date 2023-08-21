Lee Young-ji announces 2023 ‘The Main Character’ Asia tour

South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji has announced her first Asia tour, called ‘The Main Character’.

Lee Young-ji upcoming 2023 ‘The Main Character’ Asia tour will kick off this September in Taipei, Taiwan. It’ll also feature a show in Singapore on October 20. More dates will be announced soon.

The rapper’s 2023 ‘The Main Character’ Asia tour will be presented by Live Nation and her label Mainstream. More details about the tour, including ticketing prices and details, are expected soon.

The dates for Lee Young-ji’s 2023 ‘The Main Character’ Asia tour are:

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

27: Taipei, Taiwan

OCTOBER

20: Singapore, Singapore

This year, Lee Young-ji was featured on the song ‘Fighting’, by SEVENTEEN sub-unit BSS. The track appeared on the single album ‘Second Wind’, which also included the song ‘7 PM’ with Norwegian singer-songwriter Peder Elias.

In a glowing four-star review, NME‘s Tanu I. Raj called ‘Second Wind’ a release that “exudes endless, sunny optimism”. On lead single ‘Fighting’, she added that the song “captures the dread we all feel in the mornings at the prospect of a long day ahead”.

The rapper was also featured on this year’s NME 100 list of essential emerging artists. “Despite her spitfire raps and devil-may-care persona, Lee’s lyricism is surprisingly sensitive, proving the rapper to be wise beyond her years,” wrote NME‘s Gladys Yeo.

Advertisement

Other Korean artists on this year’s NME 100 list were Balming Tiger, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX and NewJeans. Check out all the artists on the 2023 NME 100 list here.