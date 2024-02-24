Leeds United fans go viral for mass Kaiser Chiefs sing-along after victory over Leicester

Leeds United fans have gone viral on social media after a mass sing-along to the Kaiser Chief’s ‘I Predict A Riot’ following their victory over Leicester yesterday (February 23) in the Championship.

A post from Leeds United’s official social media account on X/Twitter captured the moment following the club’s victory over Leicester in a video that’s now been viewed over two million times since the post appeared yesterday evening after the game.

An unexpected comeback in the final 10 minutes of the match saw Leeds pull off a 3-1 win, having trailed behind the Championship leaders since the 15th minute of the game and a goal from Wout Faes.

Subsequent goals from Connor Roberts, Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford secured victory for Leeds at Elland Road, something that resulted in Leeds fans bouncing up and down as they belted out the Kaiser Chief’s classic. The win means the team move just six points behind Leicester, who are the current league leaders.

The band’s frontman Ricky Wilson is a Leeds fan, and the band also reacted to the fans on social media, sharing Leeds United’s post with some high-five emojis. Check out the moment and the reaction here:

🎶 I predict a riot! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/3DdGQo0toA — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 23, 2024

Leeds fans belting out “I Predict A Riot” at full-time yesterday is simply superb content. pic.twitter.com/znKjdvuaGM — HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 24, 2024

Unreal atmosphere inside Elland Road last night as the whole stadium sing “I predict a riot” after being Leicester. Do Leeds have the best fans in the country? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/I5zqtftXw1 — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) February 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Kaiser Chiefs are set to release ‘Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album’ on March 1 (pre-order/pre-save here). They shared the latest single from the project, ‘Burning In Flames’, last month.

The group will also embark on a UK headline tour this spring – you can find any remaining tickets here.

Frontman Wilson also recently recalled the past insults he’s received from Mark E. Smith and Oasis.

Speaking to NME as part of our ‘Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!’ quiz, Wilson correctly guessed that the late Fall icon Smith once said “the Kaiser Chiefs and Arctic Monkeys should open a chain of chip shops in North Yorkshire”.

Responding to the dig almost two decades on, Wilson told NME: “I respect and admire Mark E. Smith a lot, and I’d respect and admire him a lot less if he respected me!” He continued: “So well done Mark E, RIP. You know what though, nobody ever said that he should have opened a tent company called Marquee Smiths.”

He went on to remember that he has previously “met up” with Oasis, “but we haven’t laughed about old pops they’ve had at me” in reference to past jibes from both Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Wilson added: “[I’m] not the kind of guy who would confront Liam Gallagher about the things he’s said about me in the past, because I’m sure he’s forgotten most of them and I don’t care.

“Would I like to be his friend? Definitely. Do I think I could be? Probably not. I think he’s very good at being hilarious. I don’t think he’s ever tried to be hurtful towards me – and long may he reign in his hilarity.”