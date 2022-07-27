Leftfield announce first album in seven years, share new single ‘Pulse’

Leftfield have shared details of their forthcoming album ‘This Is What We Do’, as well as a music video for new single ‘Pulse’ – watch it below.

The announcement marks the first new music from the London electronic outfit since 2015’s ‘Alternative Light Source’. Recorded with long-time studio and mix engineer Adam Wren, the new album will feature guest contributions from Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten, author and poet Lemn Sissay, and more.

According to a press release, the album will explore “themes around love, acceptance, diversity and healing,” particularly in the wake of both the coronavirus pandemic and Neil Barnes – who has led the project since the band’s initial split in 2002, when he and band member Paul Daley decided to pursue separate projects – addressing his “own drive to heal childhood trauma as a backdrop.”

'Pulse' The 1st single taken from the forthcoming new Leftfield album 'This Is What We Do'.

Listen to Pulse: https://t.co/50oPZ9f1uA

Pre-order the album: https://t.co/5fzV8o8pRy #electronicmusic pic.twitter.com/Xu0ZAlJm3d — Leftfield (@Leftfield) July 27, 2022

Advertisement

Speaking of the hi-octane new song, Barnes explained: “I wanted ‘Pulse’ to be the first statement from the new album. It felt strong. Dance floor. Human. Positive. And I love the bass. It’s Leftfield.”

‘This Is What We Do’ is set to be released via Virgin Records on December 2. Watch the video for ‘Pulse’ below.

Formed in 1988, Leftfield found critical and commercial success with 1995’s ‘Leftism’ and 1999’s ‘Rhythm & Stealth’, both of which were nominated for the Mercury Prize.

In 2017, the band played a number of tour dates performing ‘Leftism’ in full, remastering the original 11 tracks of the record and releasing 11 remixes.

Advertisement

‘This Is What We Do’ tracklist:

01. ‘This Is What We Do’

02. ‘Full Way Round’

03. ‘Making A Difference’

04. ‘City of Synths’

05. ‘Pulse’

06. ‘Machines Like Me’

07. ‘Rapture 16’

08. ‘Heart And Soul’

09. ‘Accumulator’

10. ‘Come On’

11. ‘The Power of Listening’