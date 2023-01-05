Legendary Cantopop composer Joseph Koo has died

Renowned Cantopop and Hong Kong television and film composer Joseph Koo has died in Vancouver, Canada on January 3. He was 92.

His death was first reported by local media and subsequently confirmed by South China Morning Post, who have also confirmed that a cause of death has also not been revealed.

Over his career, Koo penned over 1,000 songs for television and film, many of which were written with lyrics by his frequent collaborator, James Wong Jim. Notably, Koo penned songs like ‘In The Sentimental Past’, which served as the theme for influential crime thriller A Better Tomorrow, directed by John Woo, as well as the scores for several Bruce Lee films including Fist of Fury and The Way of the Dragon.

Beyond Koo’s contributions to television and advertising, Koo also wrote hits for Cantopop’s megastars in the 1990s, including the likes of Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung, Danny Chan, and Alan Tam. Together with James Wong Jim, the songwriting duo were responsible for over 200 hits, earning them the reputation as Hong Kong’s equivalent of Lennon-McCartney.

Koo began his career with the Shaw Brothers and Golden Harvest movie studios with his track ‘Dream’, which was featured in the 1961 film ‘Love Without End’. He was appointed music director at Hong Kong’s TVB network in 1973.

There, he provided the themes for long-running variety show Enjoy Yourself Tonight, while penning songs for hit series such as The Legend of the Condor Heroes and Five Easy Pieces. Other Koo-penned film themes which became Cantopop classics included 1980’s ‘The Bund’, and 1979’s ‘Below The Lion Rock’, which is today an unofficial Hong Kong anthem.

The composer was also active in the advertising industry, crafting memorable jingles for many household brands in Hong Kong, including Cafe de Coral fast food, Vitasoy soy milk and Kjeldsens butter cookies.

“Koo’s works are evergreen works that have accompanied the growth of Hong Kong people and enriched the lives of Chinese people around the world over the years,” said Kevin Yeung Yun-hung on Koo’s passing, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism in an official statement. “His spirit and his immortal music have touched people’s hearts and will be handed down to future generations. We will always miss him.”

Tributes to Koo have also poured in from across Hong Kong’s entertainment world. Actress Liza Wang, who sang his 1982 song ‘The Brave Chinese’, further described Koo and Wong as “Hong Kong treasures” that provided immense contributions to the Hong Kong music scene. Robert Chua commented that he was that “all the local singers owe their fame to him, ” while renowned Hong Kong columnist Chip Tsao noted his “prolific and proficient output” “embellished and protected Hong Kong”, reflecting the joys and sorrows of the city’s three generations.

For his work, Koo was appointed a Member of Order of the British Empire in 1982, and received a Golden Bauhinia Star from the Hong Kong government in 2015 for his decorated career. Koo moved to Vancouver in the 1990s, before retiring four years ago.