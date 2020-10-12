LEGO to release fan-created Fender Stratocaster brick set

LEGO have announced a Fender Stratocaster brick set based on a fan-submitted piece for this year’s LEGO Ideas ‘Music To Our Ears’ contest.

The guitar set, which was designed by LEGO Ideas user TOMOELL, will be the first in a new music-centric series of LEGO releases, as the company looks to focus on its adult consumers.

“Everyone has seen the Fender Stratocaster guitar, it’s super famous and we think it’s going to be exciting to bring this to life using LEGO bricks,” LEGO Ideas Design Manager Sam Johnson told Brick Fanatics. “Music is a relatively new place for LEGO to play in so we’re really excited to see how we can execute this.”

TOMOELL designed a variety of Stratocasters in various colorways as part of his submission, but it’s not yet known which one(s) LEGO will manufacture.

The set is reported to be arriving sometime in 2021.

Last month, Fender announced that it’s set to have its biggest year of sales ever, as more consumers turn to picking up instruments during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has reported record days of double-digit growth, e-commerce sales and beginner gear sales, adding that its Fender Play instructional app has seen its user base jump from 150,000 in late March to 930,000 in late June.

Fender chief executive Andy Mooney told The New York Times that he “never would have thought” the company “would be where we are today if you asked me back in March.”

In other news, physical music sales have surged online during pandemic, according to Discogs.

The online music marketplace said global sales on the platform in the first half of 2020 increased by approximately 30 per cent during lockdown, with vinyl, CD and cassette sales all seeing a surge.