Lemmy’s ashes have been placed in bullets and gifted to his close friends

Late Motörhead star Lemmy‘s ashes were placed in bullets and given to his closest friends, it has been revealed.

The legendary frontman and bassist died in December 2015 at 70 years old from prostate cancer and heart failure.

As revealed by Riki Rachtman, former host of MTV show Headbangers Ball, prior to his death, Lemmy requested that his ashes be collected in bullets and distributed to some of his closest friends.

Sharing his Lemmy-engraved bullet on Instagram yesterday (March 22), Rachtman wrote: “Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends. Today, I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears.”

In the wake of Rachtman’s post, another photo of a Lemmy bullet shared last year by former tennis star Pat Cash is also being re-shared.

Revealing that the bullet in question was gifted to Whitfield Crane, singer of Ugly Kid Joe, Cash wrote: “#Lemmy (RIP) from #Motörhead asked that his ashes be put in some bullet and given out to his closest friends, last night one was presented to my mate #whitefieldCrane whilst we were having dinner at ‘Lemmys bar’ in The Rainbow.”

Elsewhere, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently revealed that the band’s 2021 single ‘No Son Of Mine’ is a tribute to the late Lemmy.

“I wish Lemmy were alive to hear it, because he would see how much an influence he’s been to me,” Grohl said.

A new Motörhead live album and concert film has also been announced, and is set to come out next month.

‘Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin’ was recorded on December 5, 2012 at the Berlin Velodrom during the band’s ‘Kings of The Road Tour’.