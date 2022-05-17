Leni Robredo’s fans are campaigning for a meeting with Taylor Swift

Fans of Philippines vice president Leni Robredo have taken to social media to campaign for a meeting between the politician and Taylor Swift.

Despite Robredo’s recent election loss to Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., her fans have been trying to schedule a meeting between her and Swift to celebrate her accomplishments.

A fan led the call on social media, tweeting to both parties, suggesting that they meet at an upcoming event that they would both be attending.

hi @taylorswift13. the philippines’ vice president, @lenirobredo, will be attending her daughter’s nyu graduation where you’ll be delivering your commencement speech. she went through a lot as a woman fighting for the soul of our country. she’s a fan. i hope you meet her. please. — Mac Dionisio (@Benggadora08) May 13, 2022

Mac Dionisio urged Swift to meet Robredo, saying that the latter “went through a lot as a woman fighting for the soul of our country”.

Leni Robredo will be attending her daughter’s graduation ceremony at New York University on Wednesday (May 18). Taylor Swift – who is set to receive an honorary doctorate in fine arts from the university – will also serve as the ceremony’s guest speaker.

The tweet has since received over 22,900 retweets and 132,700 likes on Twitter. Neither Leni Robredo nor Taylor Swift have responded to the tweet.

In November, Robredo shared a video of herself dancing along to Taylor’s ’22’ at a campaign rally. “A lot of things happening. But just as [sis] Taylor said: I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22. Let’s just chill,” she wrote.

Dami nangyayari🤸🏻‍♂️ Pero gaya ni Mareng Taylor: I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling ‘22💖🎼🎶 Chill lang tayo🧘‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kV0A9L8sWl — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) November 13, 2021

The link between Robredo and Swift go further than the politician being a fan of the American singer. Robredo’s presidential campaigns have been supported by a legion of young Swift fans, who previously called upon others to vote for Leni with the hashtag #Swifties4Leni.

Per a Coconuts report, fans have created t-shirts and signs with lyrics from Swift’s politically charged ‘Only The Young’.

Following last week’s elections, multiple musicians took to social media to react to BongBong Marcos’ win. IV Of Spades’ Zild Benitez tweeted “No one will leave the Philippines; we’ll meet on the streets”.

R&B singer R&B singer Kiana V aired her frustration with the “millions” who voted against Robredo and Pangilinan, whom she called “two incorruptible public servants with so much love for our country, fighting fo justice, for jobs, for our farmers, for transparency in the government”.